September 6, 1933 - June 19, 2020 Hazel Haymore Phillips, 86, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020, in the presence of her family. She was born September 6, 1933 to the late Robert and Ora Haymore. Hazel was a lifelong resident of Winston-Salem and Mocksville, NC, spending her last 20 years at Mock Place, a friendly retirement community whose staff and residents took wonderful care of her. She attended nursing college and did her residency at City Hospital in Winston-Salem, eventually serving as an RN for Dr. Radford Butler for more than 20 years. During her long career, Hazel also worked at Tripler Army Hospital in Honolulu, HI, and retired from Knollwood Hall in 2000. Hazel was predeceased by her sister, Aleese Haymore Jakovec; and brother, John Derrek (JD) Haymore. Left to cherish her memories are her daughters Sheila Kamakura (Harold), Denice Phillips, Susan (Gay) Phillips, Lori Lawrence (Danny), and son John Phillips (Ashley); eleven Grandchildren, Nicole, Bryson, Jesse, Layla, Mark, Shal, Johnny, Jason, Steven, Victoria and Dreugh; and ten great grandchildren. Hazel leaves behind a wonderful family legacy full of college graduates, military servicemen, business owners, industry professionals, teachers, firefighters, engineers and many other contributors to this great country. One never had to wonder where they stood with Ms. Hazel, because she would let you know within the first minute of meeting her. She was steeled in her emotions but loving and compassionate when times called for it. She loved NASCAR (she couldn't give up that name) and her favorite drivers, Dale Earnhardt and Kevin Harvick (a closet fan of the latter, sorry Danny). Law and Order was her favorite TV show, and you could follow along with the episodes every time you called her. She lived next door to her sister, Aleese, for many years. Together, they ran Mocksville and would communicate with each other by banging their canes on the wall to get the others attention. We affectionately referred to them as Thelma and Louise. Now they are reunited to enjoy eternity together with Granny Haymore, where they will watch over us for the rest of our days. Hazel's last few years were spent under the care of many incredible people. Dr. Joel Edwards and his staff in Mocksville; Davie County Home Health/Well Care; Well Care Hospice; and Somerset Court of Mocksville for the last few months. These professionals gave our mother much love and attention in her final years. They have thankless jobs but do some of the most important work in this life. They gave our mother respect, dignity, kindness, love and compassion, and we are so very thankful to ALL of them. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you thank a healthcare professional for all they do. A graveside service will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020, at Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Parkway is handling the arrangements. Due to COVID-19, the family asks that all who attend wear masks and practice social distancing. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
Truliant buys former Macy's store at Hanes Mall
-
Longtime funeral home owner dies
-
Bourbon virus? New tick-borne disease may be in North Carolina
-
Yadkinville man gets 26 years for robbing Clemmons store and trying to set the clerk and the store on fire.
-
Along with laptops and white boards, schools will be equipped with hand sanitizing stations and electrostatic sprayers
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately