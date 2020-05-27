August 24, 1923 - May 25, 2020 Grace Juanita Welch Phillips, 96, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. She was the youngest child, born August 24, 1923 to Samuel Welch and Emma Speer Welch. Mrs. Phillips moved from High Point to Yadkin County in the 1930's to live on the farm. She made you feel welcomed every time you visited her. She was a wonderful cook, avid reader, and a Duke Basketball fan. She was the manager at East Bend Nutrition Center for almost 25 years. Mrs. Phillips was a member of Mt. Bethel Baptist Church. She was a Sunday School teacher, sang in the choir, led Vacation Bible School and Christmas plays. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Paul R. Phillips. Surviving are her daughter, Judy Starr Phillips (son in law Jack C. Booze), numerous nieces. nephews, and cousins. Due to government restriction of Covid-19 there will be no family visitation, but Mrs. Phillips will be able to be viewed from 10:00 AM 5:00 PM Thursday, May 28, 2020. Her funeral service will be conducted 11:00 AM Friday, May 29, 2020 in the Gentry Family Chapel in East Bend by Dr. Tommy Pillow. Burial will follow in the East Bend Friends Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend is serving the Phillips family. This is what Grace would say to each of you today. I Wish You When you're lonely, I wish You Love. When you're sad, I wish you Joy. When you're discouraged, I wish you Hope. When your spirit is low, I wish you Beauty. When you're troubled, I wish you Peace. Gentry Family Funeral Service 428 E. Main Street, East Bend, NC 27018

