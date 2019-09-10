August 22, 1928 - September 9, 2019 Mrs. Dorothy Cundiff Phillips, 91, of Advance, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She was born August 22, 1928 in Forsyth County to Jesse Beamer and Claire Mae Walker Cundiff. Mrs. Phillips retired from Sara Lee Corporation with 41 1/2 years of service and was a faithful member of Yadkin Valley Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Rev. Clyde Phillips, Jr.; two brothers, Alvin and Dallas Cundiff, and a sister, Lois Bullins. Surviving are five children, Steve Phillips (Anne), Judy Williams (Ricky), Janet Davis (Ronnie), Ronnie Phillips (LeAnn) and Mike Phillips (Shellen); eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Yadkin Valley Baptist Church with Rev. Ronnie Craddock officiating. Mrs. Phillips will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care or to Meals on Wheels. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 108 E. Kinderton Way Advance, NC 27006

