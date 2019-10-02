March 19, 1936 - October 1, 2019 Mrs. Frankie Caudle Philley, 83, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019. She was born March 19, 1936 in Surry County to the late Early and Effie Combs. Mrs. Philley was a member of Germanton Baptist Church. She had a love for music, especially playing the piano. She was also an avid George Jones fan. Mrs. Philley was a champion at playing "Name That Tune" on WIFM. She also enjoyed shopping, bowling in leagues, trips to the beach, and eating Pinwheels. She was a sweet, nurturing soul who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Philley was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Lee Caudle; daughter, Sherry Collins; and three siblings. She is survived by her son, Greg Caudle (Debbie); daughter, Keely Hensley (Mark); five grandchildren: Greg Collins, Jenny Hughes, Kyle Caudle (Charla), Caleb Caudle (Lauren), and Dillion Hensley (Ashley); three great-grandchildren: Kyla Caudle, Aubrey Hughes, and Brenna Hughes; two brothers, Bud Combs and Richard Combs; and son-in-law, John Collins. A funeral service will be conducted 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 3, at Red Bank Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Gary Sanders and the Rev. Kyle Caudle officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service from 2:00 until 2:50 p.m. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Greensboro-Triad Office, 4615 Dundas Drive, Suite 103, Greensboro, NC 27407. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
