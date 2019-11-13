December 6, 1950 - October 27, 2019 He was born in Galax, VA to the late Caros B. and Frances E Phibbs. Surviving are his wife, Carol P. Phibbs of the home; daughter, C. Renee Harrell (Doug) of Yadkinville, NC; son, Roger Dale Phibbs, Jr. (Henry) of Portsmouth, VA; sister, Linda Flynt (Keith); and 4 grandchildren, J. Dillan Harrell, Katelyn Harrell, Danielle Brown and Zachary Brown. Roger loved all sports and was loved by all that knew him. Memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, 11/16/19 at 12:30 at Macedonia Baptist Church in Tobaccoville, NC by Pastor Derrick Hinson.
