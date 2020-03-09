August 1, 1938 - March 7, 2020 Donnie Jean Phibbs, 81, passed away at her residence on March 7, 2020. Donnie was born on August 1, 1938 to William Daniel and Sarah Francis in Caples, WV. She married Woodrow F. Phibbs on Dec. 29, 1956 and he preceded her in death in 2010. Donnie was also preceded by her parents and a sister, Norma Hamilton. Surviving are her children, Susan Hedgecock Howell (Jack), Darrell Phibbs (Valerie), Harold Phibbs (Sandra), and Andy Phibbs; 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 14 great, great grandchildren; sisters, Nancy Gibson of MI and Francis Hensley of WV; and a host of extended family and friends. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Westlawn Gardens of Memory, Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Shelby Harbour officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the Mausoleum Chapel. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at the Cancer Center and Trellis Supportive Care for the excellent care of our mother. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Service information
12:00PM-1:00PM
6135 Ridgecrest Point
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
1:00PM
6135 Ridgecrest Point
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
