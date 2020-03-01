Winston-Salem - Ms. Sherry Wolford Pharr, 61, passed away February 24, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm Monday, March 2, 2020 at John Wesley AME Zion Church with family visitation at 12noon. (RUSSELL)

Service information

Mar 2
Visitation
Monday, March 2, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
John Wesley AME Zion Church
1800 NE 25th Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
Mar 2
Funeral Service
Monday, March 2, 2020
1:00PM
John Wesley AME Zion Church
1800 NE 25th Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
