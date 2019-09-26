November 23, 1936 - September 22, 2019 Mildred Lucille Pettitt, 82, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Village Care of King, NC. She was born November 23, 1936 to Robert James Westmoreland and Bessie Francis Moorefield Westmoreland in Shoals, NC. She is survived by her loving grandson, Tommy Lee Pettitt, Jr. and granddaughter-in-law, Jennifer; two great-grandchildren, Austin Michael Pettitt and Reid Thomas Pettitt; a very special niece, Shannon Pettitt Gibson; and a brother, Donnie Westmoreland. Mrs. Pettitt is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Glenn Thomas Pettitt; her son, Tommy Lee Pettitt; six brothers, Thurmond Westmoreland, Lawrence Westmoreland, Grady Westmoreland, Robert Westmoreland, Kenneth Westmoreland, and Harold Westmoreland; and one sister, Shirley Westmoreland Fowler. Known for her loving nature, Mrs. Pettitt was a devoted member of her church, wife and mother. Even after retiring from a career at Sara Lee, she turned her full attention to caring for her husband and son. She enjoyed, immensely, cooking for her family, especially for the holidays, and made sure that all who visited with her did not leave hungry. She also spent much quality time with her great-grandchildren: "her buddies." She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Family will be receiving friends at Cox Needham Funeral Home in Pilot Mountain, NC on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 6:00 8:00 PM and a funeral service will be conducted Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Pinnacle United Methodist Church at 11:00 AM. The Rev. Janet Fisher Dixon will be officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pinnacle United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W. Main Street Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately