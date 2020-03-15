June 5, 1926 - March 11, 2020 Alan Peterson died on March 11, 2020. Born June 5, 1926 to Ray and Helen Peterson in Brooklyn, NY, he grew up in Port Washington, NY and went into the US Navy on July 5, 1944. Discharged in August 1946, he entered St. Lawrence University in September 1946. He graduated in June 1950 with a BA degree in mathematics and sociology. On July 5, 1950 he joined Equitable Life Assurance Society (now Equitable). He met and married Marie Therese Perry in Buffalo, NY. Alan and Marie lived in Buffalo, Boston MA, and Memphis TN before moving to his company's home office in New York in October 1963. His business career was spent in Equitable's employee benefit area. He was the executive assistant to the company's chief executive officer in 1965 and 1966 and became an officer of the company in 1967. Rising to Vice President, he retired in 1986. Alan and Marie moved to Bermuda Run that year. He enjoyed doing volunteer work at the American Red Cross and Novant Health, spending six years at Medical Park Hospital and seven years at Forsyth Regional Cancer Center. He retired from that service in May 2008. An expert woodworker, Alan created and sold hundreds of woodworks over several years. He donated the proceeds of many sales to the Cancer Center. Each of his creations was original and marked with his monogram. He also enjoyed observing and participating in the growth of the Town of Bermuda Run, where he was a member of one of the Town's steering committees. Alan and Marie joined Macedonia Moravian Church in November 1987 and had been members ever since. Preceded in death by his beloved Marie, Alan is survived by son Philip and daughter-in-law Carol, daughter Lesley, grandsons Brooks and Wells, and sisters Ann and Marjory. Donations in memory of Alan can be made to the Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center Foundation.
