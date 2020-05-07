December 12, 1938 - April 30, 2020 Barbara went into open arms of Jesus Thursday after a struggle with illness at Oak Forest Rehab. She was beloved by family, community, church & all who knew her, served honorably in the US Marine Corps, was a pilot, Scout leader, & longtime cadet leader with Civil Air Patrol, assisting hundreds of local & national leaders into their successful futures, longtime member of Assemblies of God, Now First Assembly. She is survived by sons Michael A. Peters, Brian L. Peters, Bret P. Peters and sister Dorothy Chieffallo, grandchildren Matthew R. Peters, Jessica M. Peters, J.D. Peters, and Brittany Peters, as well as her special sisters, Mary Faye Craft, Mary Smith, Darlene Peters George, and Cindy Hurst. She was preceded by brother George abd sister Sharon Corzine. Funeral is Friday morning, Lyerly Funeral Home, Salisbury & her wishes were in lieu of flowers, please donate to Salvation Army, W-S Rescue Mission or USMC Toys4Tots. Lyerly Funeral Home Salisbury, NC

