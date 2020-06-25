March 25, 1928 - June 22, 2020 Mary Collins Perryman, 92, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. Mary was a loving wife, wonderful mother and gracious friend to so many. She created a home full of love and laughter. Hers was the house where all of the neighborhood children came to play. She was a master pie baker, biscuit maker and was queen of the chocolate chip cookie. Mary was an avid reader and instilled a love of reading in her children but was not quite as successful with her husband, Bob. Mary loved doing needlework and created some amazing pieces of counted cross stitch. Her last piece was finished just 2 years ago. She loved walking, especially on the beach and the winding dirt road at the family mountain house. She was a member of Trinity Moravian Church for almost 60 years. Mary is preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of 64 years, Bob and a son, Tom. She is survived by a son, Bobby; daughter, Linda Greenwell and her husband John. The family would like to thank the staff and her many friends at Heritage Woods for helping to make that her home for over a decade. The family would also like to thank the staff at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home for the compassionate loving care they gave her in the last days of her life. According to her wishes no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, Mary would be honored by a donation in her memory to either Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home (101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103) or Trinity Moravian Church (220 E Sprague St., Winston-Salem, NC 27127). Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
