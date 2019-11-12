January 29, 1946 - November 8, 2019 Craig, a fun-loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House in Winston-Salem, NC on Friday, November 8. He was born on January 29, 1946 in Lexington, NC to the late Ralph Odell and Laura Evelyn Younts Perryman from the Reedy Creek area of Davidson County. The youngest of 3 children, he graduated from North Davidson High School in 1964. Craig enjoyed memberships at Good Hope Methodist and Home Moravian church. The visitation will be on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Salem Funeral and Cremations at 120 S. Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC from 4:00-6:00 p.m. The funeral is scheduled for 2:00, Friday, November 22 at the Home Moravian Church sanctuary in Old Salem at 529 S. Church Street. There will be a reception in the parlor after the service; burial will be in God's Acre following the reception. Please visit www.salemfh.com to offer online condolences. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately