November 6, 1949 - February 17, 2020 Mabel Wilveria Allen (Kellum) Perry was born on November 6, 1949 in Winston-Salem, NC to the late George William and Margaret McNair Allen where she resided all of her life. Mabel loved and served the Lord, until her declining health transitioned her on February 17, 2020, into welcoming arms of her heavenly Father. Her walk with the Lord began at an early age at Saint Paul United Methodist Church where she was active in Sunday School, MYF, Choir, and Junior Usher Board. Her membership was transferred later in her adult years to Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, where she was a deaconess, and overseer of the Junior Ushers, and kitchen. Mabel's early education began in Saint Benedict Catholic School, graduated from Atkins High School and she later completed courses at Forsyth Technical College and Winston-Salem State University. She was employed with RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company for twenty-five years, and then worked with the public school system as teacher assistant for twenty years, from which she retired early due to health issues. She loved her students; leaving was hard for her. In 1967 Mabel married Roosevelt Kellum. From this union two sons were born, Roosevelt Mason and Martin Allen Kellum. Mabel was a devoted wife and mother. The home was always filled with delicious homemade meals and goodies, for she loved to cook and bake. After this union dissolved, she met Norman Perry, dated and married him in the fall of 1980. Mabel enjoyed life and was loved by all she met, no one was a stranger--one conversation would result in friendship. She loved to entertain; her home was open to all. Cooking and feeding family and friends were the highlight of her life, especially after her retirement. Mabel would help others plan functions and offered catering for many functions, such as our family reunions, weddings, birthdays, etc. Her children and grandchildren were greatly loved and adored. Mabel would have boys' night out with the grandsons and girls night with her granddaughter and nieces. All of her nieces and nephews loved her and enjoyed spending time with her. Mabel was preceded in death by her parents and a sister (Artie) and nephew (her beloved Troy Diggs). Left to cherish her memories are her sons Roosevelt Mason (Melanie), Martin Allen (Sharrika), 6 grandchildren, Joshua, Chase, Martin, Jr., Zachary, Ahmad, and Kenadee, and 2 great-grands Cora and Cameron, three sisters Myra Shore (her twin), Jeane Morehead and Patricia Diggs of Baltimore, Maryland, a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and other relatives and friends. A service of memory will be conducted 12 noon Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with family visitation preceding at 11:30 am. Condolences may be posted at www.hooperfuneralhome.net.

To send flowers to the family of Mabel Perry, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 29
Visitation
Saturday, February 29, 2020
11:30AM-12:00PM
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church
495 NW Crawford Place
Winston Salem, NC 27105
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mabel's Visitation begins.
Feb 29
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
12:00PM
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church
495 NW Crawford Place
Winston Salem, NC 27105
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mabel's Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Load entries