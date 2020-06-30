May 5, 1944 - June 29, 2020 Clifford "Cliff" Webster Perry, Jr., 76, passed away peacefully at his home on June 29, 2020. Cliff was born and raised in Winston-Salem, NC and called it home for most of his life. He met his sweetheart, Buff, of more than 60 years at Wiley Middle School and they graduated together from Reynolds High School in 1962. He went on to attend his beloved Duke University while his future bride attended the rival university, UNC. They were married the weekend after graduation and their marriage miraculously survived 54 years of tense competition. While at Duke, he was a member of the Duke golf team and played on the 1966 ACC Championship team. Throughout his life he was a dedicated supporter of Duke University and Duke athletics. He was a member of the Iron Dukes for many years and made sure all of his grandchildren were too. He was a die hard Duke fan in the middle of Tar Heel country and attended as many Duke football and basketball games as possible. After graduating from Duke in 1966, he went on to receive his MBA from The Wharton School of Business. Following graduate school he served his country in the Navy during the Vietnam War. His final tour was at the Fleet Intelligence Center in Norfolk, VA. Upon completion of his military service he and Buff returned to Winston-Salem. He had a long career with R J Reynolds Tobacco Company and then finished his career at Chesapeake Display and Packaging Company. During retirement, Cliff spent his time doing what he loved the most, playing golf. He was a proud member of Old Town Club, where he served as the club treasurer for 30 years. He played in both the Southern Seniors and The United States Senior Golf Associations (USSGA). He served on both of their boards and ran the membership committee for the USSGA for 14 different states for many years. He spoke often of completing the elusive Senior Slam, which was awarded to anyone who competed in each of the 15 USSGA tournaments held around the country. When he was not playing golf, he loved to hunt and fish. He cherished his trips with friends to fly fish and hunt around the country. Throughout his life he contributed generously to Ducks Unlimited, NC Wildlife and Trout Unlimited. Cliff was a generous patron of his local community where he served in various roles with The United Way, Centenary Church, Rotary Club, The Enrichment Center, Senior Serves and Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. He was awarded the Paul Harris Fellow Rotary Service Award twice and served as their treasurer for 25 years. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Buff, and his children, Beth Perry of Winston-Salem, Ford and Jeanene Perry of Charleston and Annie Sager of Raleigh. He was the proud grandfather to Perry and Davis Skorich, Web and Arianna Perry, and Reed and Cliff Sager. He is also survived by his sister, Judy Booker of Sea Island, GA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cliff and "Pinkie" Perry and his sister, Betsy Sommerkamp. The family would like to thank Dr. William Applegate, Felicia Love and Trellis for their devoted care of Cliff during the last years of his life. A private service will be held at Salem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorials be sent to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation), 216 West Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27401, Centenary Church, PO Box 658, Winston-Salem, NC 27102, or Trellis, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston Salem 27103. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
