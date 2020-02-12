October 26, 1934 - February 10, 2020 Mrs. Joan Elizabeth Fulk Perrel escaped the bonds of Alzheimer's and joined the heavenly host on February 10, 2020. She was born on October 26, 1934 to Roy Kermit and Sarah Elizabeth "Lizzie" Hicks Fulk. She was a lifetime member of Mount Zion United Methodist Church. She deeply loved her church and church family. She was very active in her church while her health allowed, holding various positions. Some of her most treasured activities were working with the children and youth of the church, being involved with the United Methodist Women and church choir. She graduated from Woman's College of Greensboro, began her career at Integon, going forward to Hennis Freight Lines, Wachovia Bank and Trust, and Peterson Investment Company. In 1953, she married the love of her life, Wade Morris Perrel. Her family had the privilege of having truly perfect parents and grandparents. The legacy of love left behind can never be matched on this earth. Mrs. Perrel was preceded in death by her parents and her adoring husband Wade. She is survived by her daughter Sharon Rosario and husband David, and grandsons Charles "Chip" Mabe, Jr. and wife Leah, and David S. Rosario, granddaughter Grace Rosario, and dear friends Ernestine Leonard, Mary Mickey and Phyllis Rosario. The family wishes to thank the following caregivers for their excellent care over the years of Mrs. Perrel's declining health: Reba Dollyhite, Shannon Wolff, Sarah Asbury, DeeAnn Cox, Debbie Shiffert, Teresa O'Dell, Laura Moore, and Erica Taylor. We could never repay the care, love, and kindness you extended to Joan, and we would never have been able to keep her at home without you. You are loved. They also wish to thank the staff of Trellis Supportive Care for their wonderful support of Mrs. Perrel and the family. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on February 13, 2020 at Mount Zion United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on February 12, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cox Needham Funeral Home and other times at the daughter's home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mount Zion UMC Cemetery Fund or General Fund (specify in memo line of check), P.O. Box 155, Pinnacle, NC 27043; Trellis Supportive Care at 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103; or the charity of your choice. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Perrel family. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W. Main Street Pilot Mountain, NC 27041

To plant a tree in memory of Joan Perrel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries