October 15, 1957 - April 14, 2020 Timothy Bruce Perkins, 62, passed away on April 14, 2020 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem, NC. He was born on October 15, 1957 to Jesse Charles Perkins and Beverly Hart Perkins in Okinawa, Japan. Tim was employed by Volvo International as a computer systems analyst. While his health permitted, he attended Pinedale Christian Church. A talented singer, Tim was a member of the church choir, and sang with several Christian groups throughout his life. More than anything, Tim loved his family and church. He was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Hart Perkins. Surviving are his loving wife of 31 years, Annette Perkins; sons, Timothy Aaron Perkins (Beth), and Joshua Bruce Perkins; grandson, Wyatt; father, Jesse Perkins (Donna); sister, Annette Battles (Richard); and brother, Mitchell Perkins (Merry); and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, or Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

To plant a tree in memory of Timothy Perkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries