June 20, 1932 - December 12, 2019 Oris Clifford Perkins, Jr. (Cliff), 87, died Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Arbor Acres. He joins in heaven his wife of 53 years, Mary Barbara (Voelkel) Perkins and his daughter Deborah Anne Parrell. He awaits his sons, Robert Clifford and Donald Wayne, his daughter Patricia Lynn Harrell, his grandchildren, Bekah, Bryan, Nicolas, Taylor, Matt, Ben, Natalie and Troy, and his great-granddaughters Kira Lee and Sabriel. He was a committed husband and father and enjoyed spending time with and caring for his family. Born and raised in Baltimore, MD, the son of Oris and Dorothy (Hawthorne) Perkins, Cliff moved to Clemmons, NC in 1975. Cliff graduated from the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and Johns Hopkins University with a degree in mechanical engineering. After completing ROTC, he served with honor in the United States Army as a second lieutenant in Fontainebleau, France. When he returned to Baltimore from France, he worked with the Baltimore Gas and Electric Co., and National Brewing Co., before moving to Clemmons, where he worked with RJ Reynolds until his retirement. He was a passionate baseball fan, following his beloved Yankees every season. He was also a leader in Kiwanis Club where he led many service projects, his favorites being a book drive for elementary school students and a doll-making program for hospitalized children. He was a deacon in the Presbyterian Church multiple times throughout his life and was currently a member of Clemmons United Methodist Church. When he moved to Arbor Acres, one of the first things he did was introduce the doll-making program from the Kiwanis Club. He also formed the book club and instituted the med alert bracelet program at Arbor Acres. He is remembered with much love and affection by his family and friends, and we will miss his love and care for us deeply. A private graveside service will be held for the family. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina
