May 22, 1930 - November 25, 2019 Philosophers have taught us for thousands of years that while material transforms, the soul remains constant. A new destination greets this shining soul. Strong. Creative. Confident. Thoughtful. Open-minded. Beautiful. A dancer, choreographer, small business owner with the compassion to work with deaf children. Thank you for sharing your life with so many. Twin City Cremations 122 North Spruce Street

