May 9, 1936 - November 9, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Carroll R. Perkins. Carroll lived and worked in California most of his life as an electrical engineer and entrepreneur, before moving to Winston-Salem in 2003. He worked as an instructor at Forsyth Tech, served as president/treasurer of the iEEE chapter in WS, and was well-known among the local technical innovation community. Carroll was generous, kind-hearted to all who knew him, and much loved by his family. He was 83. Carroll is survived by Martha Perkins, his wife of 46 years, son Ron Perkins of Las Vegas, NV, daughter Leslie Bardessono of Napa, CA, daughter Lynn MacKenzie of Bloomington, IN, many grandchildren, and brother David Perkins of Oakland, Oregon. A reception will be hosted by Martha Perkins on Friday, 11-15-19 at 1 PM at 1335 Berwick Rd., Winston-Salem, NC for friends and family. A separate memorial service for family will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations go to the Winston-Salem Kiwanis Club.
