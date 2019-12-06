Penninger Winston-Salem - A celebration of the life of Nancy Carolyn Connell Penninger will be held at Creekside Terrace on Sunday, Dec. 8th at 3 PM on Old Vineyard Rd., Winston-Salem. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Hospice Home.
