September 22, 2002 - June 14, 2020 Montana (Tanner) Alexander Pennell, 17, of Thomasville, NC, died Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was born on September 22, 2002 in Winston-Salem, NC to Robin Suzanne Pennell. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Ray Edward (Eddie) Pennell. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his grandmother Shirley N Pennell and Aunt Tonya Pennell of the home. He is also survived by two aunts - Crystal Thompson; and Sara Miller; four uncles Eddie Ray Pennell, John R. Pennell, Derick Pennell, and Michael Pennell; two aunts and uncles Brenda and Rickie Pennell and Sandra and Keith Sink. He is also survived by many cousins, his girlfriend Abby LeBeau, many close friends, and his loving dog, Roxie. He gave his heart to Jesus Christ and joined New Friendship Baptist Church in March 2018. Tanner became the man of the household at the age of 10 when his beloved papaw died suddenly of a heart attack. He was a huge help for his Momma and his Grandma. He would have been a 2020 graduate of Davidson High School and was accepted at Davidson County Community College for the fall. He was so proud to be a Junior Fireman with Fair Grove Fire Department and was going to pursue a career as a fireman. He also enjoyed video games and loved driving his papaw's truck and had joined the Supreme Loyalty Trucker's Club. Tanner will lie in state at the J.C. Green Funeral Home, Highway 109, Wallburg, NC on Sunday from 12 noon until 6 pm and Monday from 8 am until 1 pm for friends and family to pay their respects. A graveside service will be held at New Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery, 4258 Old Lexington Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107 on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 3:00 PM officiated by Pastor Chris Byrne. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C. Green & Sons, Inc. 10301 North N.C. Highway 109 Winston-Salem, NC
