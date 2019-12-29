Winston Salem - Rachel Lucinda Davis Penn funeral services will be conducted 12:30, Monday, December 30, 2019 at Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation 12:00-12:30 Interment Piedmont Memorial Garden. (Gilmore)
Penn, Rachel Lucinda Davis
