Yadkinville - Funeral services for Mr. Arthur Lee Penn Jr., 56, will be conducted at 1 pm on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Douthit's, with visitation beginning at 12:30 pm. Mr. Penn may be viewed today from 2 pm - 6 pm at Douthit's.

