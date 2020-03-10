Yadkinville - Mr. Arthur L. Penn Jr., 56, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Douthit Funeral Services.

Service information

Mar 13
Visitation
Friday, March 13, 2020
12:30PM-1:00PM
Douthit Funeral Services
515 Specialty Park Drive
Winston Salem, NC 27105
Mar 13
Service
Friday, March 13, 2020
1:00PM
Douthit Funeral Services
515 Specialty Park Drive
Winston Salem, NC 27105
