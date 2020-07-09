Penland, Jr., Gaston Loye May 9, 1957 - July 5, 2020 Buzz loved spending time with his friends watching movies or grilling out. He always loved spending time with others. He was thoughtful and caring, willing to help anyone that he could. He was a knowledgable person who could tell you about anything. He loved his movies and his music. He was confined to a wheelchair at the age of 24 years old from a swimming accident at Belews Lake. But he still strived to live independently as much as he could. He loved his friends at Christian Villas, where he lived out his final days as independently as he could. Cox-Needham

