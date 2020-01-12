Pendleton, Ronald Eugene June 27, 1947 - January 8, 2020 RURAL HALL Ronald Eugene Pendleton, 72, died Wednesday night, January 8, 2020 at Kernersville Medical Center. Ronald was born on June 27, 1947 in Johnstown, PA to the late Ralph E. and Mona Housen Pendleton. He was a member of Crusaders for Jesus Christ Community Church and was retired from Allied Systems with 32 years of service as a truck driver. Ronald was a big Steelers football fan # 32. He was preceded in death by his parents. Ronald is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Rebecca Flynn Pendleton; 3 children, Veronica Fallin (Roland), Mary Pendleton, and Ronald Pendleton, II (Julie); 7 grandchildren, Steven Fallin, Breanna Pendleton, Bryson Pendleton, Matthew Fallin, Shelby Pendleton, Michael Fallin, and Sydney Pendleton; 2 sisters, Veronica Rodriguez (Salvador), and Annette Krisko (Eugene), and brother, James Pendleton (Vickie). There will be a 6:00 pm Memorial Service held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Crusaders for Jesus Christ Community Church, 8205 Reynolda Road Pfafftown, NC 27040 with Pastor Calvin Mauk officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 5 6 pm at Crusaders for Jesus Christ Community Church. Memorials may be made to: Shriner's Hospital for Children 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607, or to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas PI, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com Burroughs Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Pendleton family. Burroughs Funeral Home PO Box 471 Walnut Cove, NC 27052
