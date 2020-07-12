February 8, 1929 - July 10, 2020 Vida (Vi) Smith Peller passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 in Raleigh, NC. She was born on February 8, 1929 to John and Frances Smith in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. She grew up on a farm in rural Oklahoma, one of five children. After World War II, she married Richard Peller, her husband for over 70 years and moved to Norman, Oklahoma. She worked as a telephone operator to help put Richard through Engineering school at Oklahoma University. After graduation, in 1950, the couple moved to Winston-Salem, NC where Richard worked for Western Electric for 36 years. Vi spent the bulk of this time raising their three children. She was active in Sisterhood and on committees at Temple Emanuel in Winston-Salem, known for her artistic decorating of community and fund-raising events. She was an avid painter (oil and watercolor) and frequently dabbled in clay pots and figurines. After the children entered high school, she worked the Back Room at Loehmann's in Winston-Salem. Vi and Richard were enthusiastic bridge players throughout their lives. After retirement, Vi relished travelling with Richard across the United States and Canada. Some of their favorite memories and friends were made on Tauck tours they frequently enjoyed. She is survived by her brother Granville Smith (Nina) of Tulsa, Oklahoma; children Ann Peller Tosky (George) of Raleigh, Charles Peller (Melissa) of Clemmons and Richard (Ric) Peller (Delphine) of Raleigh; grandchildren Benjamin Tosky (Sara) of Raleigh, Joshua Peller (Mayumi) of Kamakura, Japan, Aaron Tosky (Jennifer) of Baltimore, MD, Jeremy Peller (Martha) of North Wilkesboro, Joseph Peller (Alexandra) of Ede, The Netherlands, Jacob Peller (Mary) of Clemmons, Zoe Peller of Raleigh, Zachary Peller of Raleigh; and great-grandchildren Ethan Tosky, Marylou Peller, Spencer Tosky and Lily Vida Peller. A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Sinai Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the charity of your choice in Vi Peller's name. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com
