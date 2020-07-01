May 16, 1938 - June 28, 2020 Winston-Salem Mr. Richard B. Pegram, 82, passed away on the Lord's day, June 28, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem. He was born in Belew's Creek (Little Egypt) in Stokes County. Richard worked as an electrician for Watson Electrical until he retired after 32 years of service. He loved the beach, cars, and his westerns. He was well respected by his friends and family as being a fair, honest, and loving man. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton Odell and Annie Wrenn Perdew Pegram; his sisters, Dorothy, Ruby, Zora, Geneva, and Pat; his brothers, Bill, Odell, and Don; a niece, Deborah; and a nephew, Kenny. Surviving to cherish his memory is his precious wife of 52 years Linda Moore Pegram; daughters, Teresa Chasteen (Fred) of Weaverville and Amy Ray of Kernersville; grandchildren, Dustin, Michelle, Dakota, and Logan; great-grandson, Carson Jace; a sister, Gracie Combs (Royden) of Stanleyville; a brother, Daniel Ray Pegram of Walkertown; a brother-in-law, Gerald (Judy); sisters-in-law, Patricia (Tom) and Essie; and many special nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Trellis, friends, and family for all the love and support. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11 AM at Belew's Creek Baptist Church in Belew's Creek, NC with Pastor James Brown officiating. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is serving the Pegram family.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Pegram as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries