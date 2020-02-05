January 14, 1947 - February 2, 2020 The memorial service for Mrs. Paula Pegram of Bethania, North Carolina will be Friday, February 7 at 2:00 p.m., at Home Moravian Church, located at 529 South Church Street, Winston-Salem. The Rev. Ginny Tobiassen and the Rev. Andrew Heil will officiate the service. Mrs. Pegram died on Sunday, February 2, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. She was born on January 14, 1947 in Forsyth County to Paul E. White and Hazel M. White. She graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School and worked for Brendle's and Home Quarters Warehouse. Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Jim Pegram, and two sons, David Pegram (Stacey) and Chris Pegram (Jennifer). She is also survived by three grandchildren, Dylan Pegram, Morgan Pegram Cloninger and Logan Pegram. The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers memorials be sent to the Sunnyside Ministry of the Moravian Church, 319 Haled St., Winston-Salem, NC 27127.
Pegram, Paula
