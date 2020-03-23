May 19, 1935 - March 20, 2020 Juanita Moore Pegram passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. She was born on May 19, 1935 to the late Patrick Henry Moore and Grace Belle Moore. She lived in Walkertown and retired from Sara Lee. She was a member of West Haven Baptist Church in Clemmons, NC. She was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and loved her church family. She loved gardening and spending time with her family. She was known for her strawberry freezer jam and homemade biscuits. Juanita was a loving wife and mother who was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Paul Pegram. Juanita is survived by two daughters, Ava Goodman (Glenn) of Lexington and Angela Mitkish (Chris) of Kernersville; 5 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private viewing for a small number of family members only and a family only graveside service at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. The family asks for memorials to be sent to West Haven Baptist Church. A special thank you to the wonderful healthcare professionals at Trellis Supportive Care. Their support meant everything to our family in our time of need. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
