January 26, 1937 - August 1, 2019 Winston-Salem- William "Bill" A. Peck, Jr. passed away Thursday August 1, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice after a 27 years struggle with Alpha-1 Anti-Trypsin Deficiency. Mr. Peck was born January 26, 1937 in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of William A. Peck, Sr. and Grace Briggs Peck who predeceased him. Mr. Peck spent his career as a mechanical engineer for over 35 years with AECOM, Inc., working in Chicago, IL and Nashville, TN. After retiring in 2002, he and his wife moved to Winston-Salem. He was a member of River Oaks Community Church and spent his retirement years enjoying playing Bridge at the Shepherd's Center and participating in exercise at the Jerry Long YMCA. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Monita Link Peck; his four children, Susan Niziolek (Mike) of Roselle, IL, Bill Peck of Lombard, IL, Joelle Gallo (Jim) of Elk Grove, IL and Judy Frey (Eric) of Sheridan, WY and his seven grandchildren, Morghan Smith, Aspen Frey, Hailee Frey, Adam Frey, Grace Gallo, Jack Gallo and Madison Peck. A Celebration of Bill's Life will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Inurnment will be private. The family will receive friends after the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Shepherd's Center of Winston-Salem, 1170 Ebert St., Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel Winston-Salem, NC
