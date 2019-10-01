October 6, 1951 - September 25, 2019 Mr. William Edward Peay, 67, died September 25, 2019. He was retired from Winston-Salem Forsyth County School System serving as a principal for 22 of his 30 total years of service. William is lovingly survived by his wife of 47 years, Brenda Brown Peay; two sons, William and Antwain; his first grandchild, Chloe Willow Peay-West. Service on Thursday, Oct. 3rd at 12:00 PM at Piney Grove Baptist Church in Winston-Salem. Family visitation 11:00 AM 12:00 PM at the church. Public viewing at Graham Funeral Home on Wednesday 9:00 AM 6:00 PM and Thursday at the church 9:30 AM until service. Memorials to Philo-Hill Magnet Academy, 410 Haverhill Street, W-S, NC 27127. Graham Funeral Home, Mocksville
