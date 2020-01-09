April 17, 1946 - December 28, 2019 Linda Sue Pearson, 72, of Winston-Salem, NC, found higher ground with her Lord on December 28th, in her home with her family by her side. Linda Pearson was born in 1946 in Harrison, AR; she was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Helen Speck and brothers, Clarence, David, Allen, and Jimmy, and sisters, Della Marie Kennelly, Violet Speck, and her beloved son, Andrew Pearson, and aunt Myrtle Patterson who raised her. Linda was a graduate of Ridgewood High School in Ridgewood, Illinois. Diligent all her life, she worked for several different companies. Creating her delicious pastries at Dominick's grocery showcased what she was best known for--especially her donuts. Whether in Chicago or the suburbs of Chicago, she was a team player actively serving the Lord. Serving and working alongside her husband as a secretary for Gideons International, she passed out thousands of Bibles and placed them in areas to spread the Gospel. She was compassionate while reading and studying God's Word, and actively engaged in missions, AWANA, and other ladies' ministries. Currently she was a member of Grace Baptist Church. In 2019, she moved from Wheeling, IL to be near other family members as she battled her illness. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 42 years, Ernest Martin Pearson, Jr., children Catherine Beddard (Robert), Laura Jean Pearson, David Martin Pearson (Carolyn); grandchildren, Jennifer England, Chad Beddard (Sarah), David Martin Pearson, Jr., Joshua Pearson, Hannah Pearson; great-grandchildren, Raymond England and Cora Beddard; brother Hubert Speck, several nieces and nephews and former daughter-in-law, Raquel Welch. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 11th at Grace Baptist Church, followed by the celebration of life service beginning at 4 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers and in gratitude for their excellent care, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Trellis Hospice Home, Winston-Salem, NC.
