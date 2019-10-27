December 8, 1942 - October 20, 2019 Mr. John H. Pearson passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the age of 76. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30am Monday, October 28, 2019 at First Waughtown Baptist Church with Rev. Dennis W. Bishop, Sr. Pastor and Eulogist. Family visitation will begin at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at the Salisbury National Cemetery. Mr. Pearson may be viewed today from 2pm-6pm at Douthit's. Arrangements are entrusted to Douthit Funeral Services. Douthit Funeral Services 4655 Brownsboro Road
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately