December 8, 1942 - October 20, 2019 Mr. John H. Pearson passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the age of 76. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30am Monday, October 28, 2019 at First Waughtown Baptist Church with Rev. Dennis W. Bishop, Sr. Pastor and Eulogist. Family visitation will begin at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at the Salisbury National Cemetery. Mr. Pearson may be viewed today from 2pm-6pm at Douthit's. Arrangements are entrusted to Douthit Funeral Services. Douthit Funeral Services 4655 Brownsboro Road

