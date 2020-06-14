December 1, 1958 - June 5, 2020 Edward "Ed" Pearson, 61, of Tobaccoville, NC, died on Friday June 5, 2020, after a quick and unexpected battle with pancreatic cancer. Ed was born on December 1, 1958 to Laura (née Cain) and Buford Pearson in Chattanooga, TN. After graduating from Bartlett Yancey High School in 1977, he began a journey in healthcare. Starting out as an EMT, he later transitioned to becoming a paramedic for a combined 15 years. Ed eventually pursued a career in nursing, graduating from Winston-Salem State University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. His nursing experience ranged from ICU care to Hospice having worked at Wake-Forrest Baptist Medical Center and the Bayada Home Health network. Ed had many hobbies and enjoyed spending his personal time woodworking, working with computers, playing and teaching chess, and playing video games. Before the term craft brewer was relevant, Ed began brewing his own beers in the late 80's. Ed along with his friends Bill Campbell, and Spencer Davis of City Beverage co-founded the Wort Hawgs Homebrew Club in the fall of 1994 getting their name from "wort" which is the sugary malt liquid before it ferments to beer. Ed served as President/Secretary for the first chartered year, and he led with enthusiasm to build the club in those early years. Ed was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Ken. He will be missed by his parrot, Harrison, and loyal canine companion, Zoey. He is survived by his sister, Cynthia "Cyd" (née Pearson) and her husband, Dan Naylor; along with his niece, Diana, and his nephew, Daniel. He is fondly remembered by his four grand-nieces and one grandnephew: Aubrie, Autumn, Clara, Raegan, and Grayson. Private service to be held. Ed had a heartfelt love of animals so in lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to an animal rescue organization of your choice.
Most Popular
-
Restaurant, shop close after employees diagnosed with COVID-19
-
2 more Forsyth residents die from COVID-19, including a person in their 20s. Deaths surpass 1,000 statewide.
-
Here's what school might look like when classes begin again in Forsyth County
-
Manslaughter plea in fatal shooting of WSSU student
-
Record number hospitalized for COVID-19 in Forsyth County, across the state
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately