December 1, 1958 - June 5, 2020 Edward "Ed" Pearson, 61, of Tobaccoville, NC, died on Friday June 5, 2020, after a quick and unexpected battle with pancreatic cancer. Ed was born on December 1, 1958 to Laura (née Cain) and Buford Pearson in Chattanooga, TN. After graduating from Bartlett Yancey High School in 1977, he began a journey in healthcare. Starting out as an EMT, he later transitioned to becoming a paramedic for a combined 15 years. Ed eventually pursued a career in nursing, graduating from Winston-Salem State University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. His nursing experience ranged from ICU care to Hospice having worked at Wake-Forrest Baptist Medical Center and the Bayada Home Health network. Ed had many hobbies and enjoyed spending his personal time woodworking, working with computers, playing and teaching chess, and playing video games. Before the term craft brewer was relevant, Ed began brewing his own beers in the late 80's. Ed along with his friends Bill Campbell, and Spencer Davis of City Beverage co-founded the Wort Hawgs Homebrew Club in the fall of 1994 getting their name from "wort" which is the sugary malt liquid before it ferments to beer. Ed served as President/Secretary for the first chartered year, and he led with enthusiasm to build the club in those early years. Ed was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Ken. He will be missed by his parrot, Harrison, and loyal canine companion, Zoey. He is survived by his sister, Cynthia "Cyd" (née Pearson) and her husband, Dan Naylor; along with his niece, Diana, and his nephew, Daniel. He is fondly remembered by his four grand-nieces and one grandnephew: Aubrie, Autumn, Clara, Raegan, and Grayson. Private service to be held. Ed had a heartfelt love of animals so in lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to an animal rescue organization of your choice.

