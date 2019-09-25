Kernersville - Tommy Henry Pearman, 87, was born Nov. 28, 1931 and passed away Sept. 22, 2019. The family will receive friends on Oct. 1, 2019 at 1 PM and the service will be held at 2 PM at Bethel United Methodist Church, Oak Ridge.
Kernersville - Tommy Henry Pearman, 87, was born Nov. 28, 1931 and passed away Sept. 22, 2019. The family will receive friends on Oct. 1, 2019 at 1 PM and the service will be held at 2 PM at Bethel United Methodist Church, Oak Ridge.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately