April 11, 1930 - January 20, 2020 Mrs. Mary Wise Pearce, 89 of Clemmons passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at Vienna Village in Pfafftown. She was born April 11, 1930 in Forsyth County to the late L. F. Wise, Sr. and Charity Kiser Wise. She is preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Webster Pearce. Surviving are one son, Jon Pearce; one daughter, Jaye "Jill" Pearce; one brother, James Wise (Loraine) and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Westlawn Gardens of Memory by Mr. Barry Pearce. The family will receive friends following the service at Clemmons First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care Center, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel) Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
