November 3, 1936 - June 7, 2020 Our beloved Mary Frances Patrick Pearce went home to be with the Lord on June 7, 2020. She was born in Belmont, North Carolina on November 3, 1936 to Frances and Mike Patrick. She was a true daddy's girl. Mary Frances graduated from Salem College and entered a medical technology training program at North Carolina Baptist Hospital where she began her career as a medical technologist and met her husband, Larry, then a medical student at Wake Forest Bowman Gray School of Medicine. Her three children, Allen, Michael, and Cathy, and then her six grandchildren, Zachary, Elizabeth, Charlotte, Maggie, Connie, and Daniel became the center of her attention. She faithfully served with the Reynolda Presbyterian Church women in providing nutritious meals for church activities. Teaching the Kay Arthur course and learning bible principles from her dear friend, Karan Reavis, was a valuable part of her spiritual life. She spent much of her time gardening and was an excellent card player. She spent summers in pursuit of the perfect shell at North Myrtle Beach. She will be forever in our hearts. The Pearce family has been so blessed with the loving care and spiritual gifting expertly ministered by Cindy Swan, and much appreciated help from Trellis. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Reynolda Presbyterian Church. Contributions to Reynolda Presbyterian Church for the Larry Reavis Ministries can be made in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
