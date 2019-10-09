March 28, 1948 - October 2, 2019 Hamptonville Michael Carson Payne, 71, passed away October 2, 2019. He was born March 28, 1948 in Mecklenburg County to the late George Nelson Payne, Jr. and Zana Harris Payne. Michael was a veteran of the U.S. Army Special Forces. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a nephew, Joshua David Payne. Surviving is his wife, Donna Lynn Payne; bonus children, Todd (Trisha) Moore, Tracey Moore; bonus grandchildren, Michael Moore, Jennifer Moore, Liam Sahyers; five bonus great-grandchildren; sister, Marcia Payne (Bill) Wooten; brother, Patrick Stephen (Jayne) Payne; nieces and nephew, Anna Grace Payne, Kerry Wooten (Daniel) Mitchell, and Justin Clay Wooten. His funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at Gentry Family Chapel in Yadkinville by the Rev. Neill Shaw, with military honors by the Yadkin VFW Post 10346 and the N.C. National Guard. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Memorials can be made to Yadkin VFW Post 10346, 4328 Wilhelm Road, Boonville, NC 27011. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Payne family. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
