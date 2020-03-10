July 24, 1961 - March 4, 2020 Reverend Karl R. Payne, 58, was born July 24, 1961 and departed this earthly life on March 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Phillips Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend Chad Armstrong officiating. Interment will follow in Piedmont Memorial Gardens. The family visitation will be held from 12 noon until 1:00 pm on Wednesday at the church. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com. (RUSSELL)

Service information

Mar 11
Visitation
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Phillips Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
132 Glenn Ave
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
Mar 11
Funeral Service
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
1:00PM
Phillips Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
132 Glenn Ave
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
