February 9, 1936 - October 26, 2019 Jack D. Payne, 83, of Pilot Mountain, passed away at his home, October 26, 2019. He was born, February 9, 1936, to Radford James Payne and Hazel Venable Payne. He leaves behind to cherish his memory a daughter, Elizabeth (Butch) Jones; two sons, Mark (Debbie) Payne and Tim Payne; five grandchildren, Chance Jones, Brooke (Jeffery) Lawson, Brittany ( Ashley) Mabe, Kimberly Bree (Wade) Miller, and Amber (Nick) Darrh; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Dorothy Joyce. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Bobby Payne. Mr. Payne retired from RJ Reynolds with over 30 years of service. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him. Family will receive friends on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 PM at Cox-Needham funeral Home and will have a funeral service will be held in the chapel at 2:00 PM, immediately following visitation. The Rev. Gerald Jones will be officiating. Burial will follow at Volunteer Primitive Baptist Church. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Payne family. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W. Main Street

