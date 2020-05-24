Payne, Glenn Dale June 24, 1943 - May 22, 2020 Mr. Glenn Dale Payne, 76, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at his home. He was born on June 24, 1943 in Davidson County, NC to Clyde Glenn Payne and Vera Magdelene Moore Payne, both of whom preceded in death. He graduated from Ledford High School in 1961 and studied auto mechanics at GTCC. He started Payne's Auto Repair, Inc. in 1967 and retired in 2009. He attended Mt. Pleasant Church. On February 8, 1964, he married Sarah Jane Hayworth, who survives of the home; also surviving are his daughters, Julie Motsinger and husband J.W. and Jenny Hagee and husband Chris, all of High Point; his son, Jeff Payne and wife Diana of High Point; his sisters, Ruby Allred, Martha Lou Hayworth, Margie Pitts, and Shirley Johnson, all of High Point; grandchildren, T Gardner, Dalton Gardner, Maddie Hagee, Sallie Hagee, Clyde Motsinger, Glenn Payne, and Sadie Payne; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 4:00 PM at Mt. Pleasant Church Cemetery with Pastor Chris Clontz and Pastor Donnie Durham officiating. The family will greet friends and family immediately following the graveside service in the Family Life Center. Mr. Payne will remain at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home, 10301 N NC Highway 109, Wallburg until taken to the cemetery on Tuesday 30 minutes prior to the graveside service. Mr. Payne will lie in state at the funeral home on Monday, May 25, 2020 from 12:00 6:00 PM and Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 8:00 AM 12:00 PM for members of the community to pay their respects. Memorials may be directed to Mt. Pleasant Church FLC, 6516 Old Greensboro Road, Thomasville, NC 27360 or to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr. High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C. Green & Sons, Inc. 10301 N NC Highway 109 Winston-Salem, NC
