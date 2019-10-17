August 14, 1954 - October 9, 2019 Richard G. Patterson passed away at his home in Winston-Salem on October 9, 2019. He was born on August 14, 1954 to Grady and Mary Prine Patterson in Gaffney, SC. He graduated from Fort Johnson High School and Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, NC, with a degree in history. He was the owner of Perennial Landscapes. Richard is survived by his wife Renee Harris Patterson; son Sam Harris Patterson; and brother W. Kippard Patterson and wife Lisa of Charleston, SC; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. The service will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 20 at Salem Reynolda Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Children's Home Society of NC, P.O. Box 14608, Greensboro, NC 27415. Online condolences can be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funerals & Cremations 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
