February 29, 1968 - October 9, 2019 Mr. Michael Thomas Patterson, 51, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Woodhaven Baptist Church, with Rev. Kenny Vinson officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Hollis Lakes Road. Born in Greensboro, NC, Michael was the son of Dr. Tom Patterson and Daisy Purvis Patterson of Rock Hill. He was preceded in death by his sister, Debbie Patterson. He was a 1986 graduate of Rock Hill High School and served in the US Air Force. He was owner and operator of The Master's Key Locksmiths in Winston-Salem, NC. He was an active member at Calvary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, where he was involved in Bethesda Ministry, a homeless shelter, as well as Bible Fellowship teaching. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Tommy (Halie) Patterson of Walhalla, SC; his grandchildren, Garen Patterson and Harper Patterson, both of Walhalla, SC; his sister, Andrea Patterson of Rock Hill; his brother, Philip (Kelly) Patterson of Rock Hill; two nephews, Timmy and Landen; his niece, Brooklyn; and his special friend, Cindy Leonard. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 pm-1:30 pm on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Woodhaven Baptist Church, 2060 Marett Blvd., Rock Hill, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Michael's name to Woodhaven Baptist Church, 2060 Marett Blvd., Rock Hill, SC 29732. Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Patterson family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
