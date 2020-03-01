July 28, 1937 - February 29, 2020 Mr. Charles David Patterson, Jr. passed away Saturday morning February 29, 2020, at his home. David was born in Forsyth County, on July 28, 1937 to the late Charles David Patterson, Sr. and Audrey Snyder Patterson. He was an active member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church and retired from C.D. Patterson Company with 35 years of service, which he owned and operated. David was past Chairman of the Board of Griffith Volunteer Fire Department. He had his private pilot license and was a member of the Winston-Salem Civil Air Patrol. David also was one of the original founders of the Youth Soccer League of the Winston-Salem Optimist Club. He loved his family and his church greatly. David is survived by his wife Marilynn Black Patterson; son Charles David Patterson III; daughter Sue Patterson Ayers and husband Ron; brother William "Bill" Patterson and wife Libby; five grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church with Dr. Mary Miller officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. There will be a private family burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church Graveyard Fund, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences can be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

