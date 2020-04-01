June 7, 1946 - March 23, 2020 Paula Joyce Steffey Pass, 73, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2020. Paula was born on June 7, 1946 in Salem, Pennsylvania to the the late William and Evelyn Steffey. Paula always loved to cook large meals for friends and family and decorate the home for all the holidays. She also enjoyed tending her garden, growing flowers, visisting the Cobblestone Farmers Market at Old Salem and going out for breakfast with her co-workers. Paula was employed at Piedmont; US Air; American Airlines for over 50 years. Paula was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert Steffey and stepson, Tony Pass. Paula is survived by her loving husband, Hardin Gray Pass, Sr.; her loving son, Rodney (Norma) Phillips; her stepsons, Gray, Scott, and Curt Pass; her granchildren, Nelson (Nicole) Phillips, Nick (Desiree') Pass and Chris Pass; great-grandchildren, Alexandra and Lucas Phillips, Braxton and Nick Jr. Pass. Paula is also survived by her sisters, Linda Baish of Virginia and Vicki (Paul) Sharples of Utah; her nephews, Zachary (Kelly) Sharples, Aaron (Britany) Sharples; her nieces, Andrienne (Brett) Ballingham, Audrey (Josh) Richens, Heather (Chris) Kelley, and Melissa (Nick) Larkin, all of Utah. Paula will surely be missed and will always be in our hearts and memories. God has taken an angel home. Special thanks to Lori Doss and Linda Murphy for their kindess and assitance during this time of grief. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
