March 4, 1933 - January 17, 2020 Mr. Vance Albert Pascal, 86, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at his residence. He was born March 4, 1933, in Burke County, the son of Henry John and Bertie Cooke Pascal. Mr. Pascal was a graduate of Wake Forest University, retired from Wilco Hess and was the former owner of Unique Furniture Makers. He also proudly served his country in the United States Navy where he was an aviation photographer. He attained the rank of PH A 2nd Class prior to his honorable discharge. Vance was a 63-year freemason having been raised in Lovelady Lodge No. 670 in 1956. He was a local member and past master of Piedmont-Pioneer Lodge No. 685 where he was currently serving as tyler. He was a member of Winston-Salem York Rite Bodies serving as treasurer and earned its highest rank of Knight of the York Cross of Honour (KYCH). He was an active member of Winston-Salem Scottish Rite Bodies and recognized for his many contributions, being coronated Inspector General Honorary of the 33rd Degree, that order's highest honor. Vance was active in all his masonic bodies through the week of his passing. He was currently serving as treasurer of the Masonic Center of Winston-Salem. Mr. Pascal was an extremely intelligent person who enjoyed Website Design in his free time. You could count on him for everything that he was called upon and much more. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Anne Lyons Pascal and a brother, William H. Pascal. Survivors include his son, Anthony Pascal of Mocksville and many nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Westlawn Gardens of Memory Mausoleum Chapel with Masonic Rites. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 25, 2020, before the service at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
