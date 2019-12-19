November 10, 1937 - December 17, 2019 PARSONS GERMANTON Sylvia Sue Nelson Parsons, 82, our sweet mother, passed away Tuesday evening, December 17, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center and is with her heavenly father. Sylvia was born on November 10, 1937 in Stokes County to the late John Walter and Susie Ann Throckmorton Nelson. She was a member of Meadows Baptist Church and worked in homecare for 10 years. Sylvia loved spending time with her family more than anything else. In addition to her parents, Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Lee Parsons, Sr. Sylvia is survived by her 4 children, Rebecca Parsons, Mark Parsons, Billy Parsons, Jr., and Todd Parsons; 6 grandchildren, Clinton, Casey, Christa, Kelly, Kelsey, and Connor; 4 great-grandchildren, Jordan, Jada, Marlie, and Zeke; and 1 brother, Don Nelson. There will be a 1:00 pm graveside service will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Leake Memorial Baptist Church with Pastor Ricky Craig officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Memorials may be made to Meadows Baptist Church: P.O. Box 1173, Walnut Cove, NC 27052. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Parsons family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC HWY 65 W
