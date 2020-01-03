August 21, 1951 - January 2, 2020 Michael G. "Mike" Parsons, 68, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 2, 2020. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Friedland Moravian Church with Rev. Adam Goodrich officiating. Interment will follow in God's Acre at Friedland Moravian Church. The family will greet friends following the interment in the fellowship hall. A native of Wilkes County, Mike was the husband of 48 years to Micol Morgan Parsons and the son of the late Ray Parsons and Belva Woodie Parsons. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army. Mike was a faithful member of Friedland Moravian Church. He spent his lifetime playing the guitar and celebrating his love of bluegrass gospel music with friends and family. Survivors include his wife, Micol of the home; son, Matt Parsons and wife, Jennifer of High Point, NC; five grandchildren, Ryan Parsons, Gavin Parsons, Erica Parsons, Jenna Parsons, and Ethan Parsons; and brother, Dan Parsons of Winston-Salem, NC. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Anne Parsons. Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friedland Moravian Church, 2750 Friedland Church Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services 213 W. Mountain Street, Kernersville, North Carolina 27284
Parsons, Michael G. "Mike"
