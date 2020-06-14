January 8, 1981 - June 8, 2020 Shaun Robert Parrish, age 39, of Kernersville NC died at his home on Monday evening June 8, 2020. Shaun was born January 8, 1981 in Winston-Salem NC to William James and Pamela Campbell Parrish of Advance, NC. He attended Forsyth and Davie county schools, graduating from Davie High in 1999. He worked at Archer Advanced Rubber Components fabricating custom laser cut seals for the aerospace and medical industries. Shaun enjoyed hanging out with his friends and housemates and loved the "Clan Campbell" family gatherings, beach trips and camping outings. He was pre-deceased by his paternal grandparents, Robert and Adelaide Parrish of Greensboro, NC, maternal grandparents, Charles and Mary Campbell of Winston-Salem, NC then later, Salisbury, NC, and his cousin USMC Major Ian Campbell Brinkley. Surviving are his parents, sister Amanda Clair Parrish, twin brother Brian Charles Parrish, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins from both the Parrish and Campbell sides of the family, and longtime close friends and house-mates Patrick and Kaylee Stafford, and Joshua Liberty. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date once the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the suicide prevention service of your choosing. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance NC 27006

Tags

Load entries